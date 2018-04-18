TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Federal investigators say pilot error caused a small plane to crash into a home in 2016 near a western Indiana airport, fatally injuring one person and badly injuring another.
The (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star reports that the National Transportation Safety Board released a report Wednesday on the crash. The single-engine Cessna clipped the top of a 50-foot-tall (15.25-meter-tall) tree before hitting the house Aug. 25, 2016, near Sky King Airport north of Terre Haute.
Sixty-year-old John Trump, of Lexington, Kentucky, was piloting the plane and died several days later, while 63-year-old Patrick O'Neill survived. Both were doctors at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
The NTSB says both men were pilots and flew the plane. O'Neill owned the plane and Trump was a potential buyer.
