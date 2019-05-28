NORFOLK, Va. — A nonprofit that tracks pollution in the Chesapeake Bay is once again lambasting Pennsylvania for not doing enough to protect the nation's largest estuary.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation released a report Tuesday that says Pennsylvania's plan to reduce pollution is "woefully inadequate."

States are tasked with keeping farm manure and storm water from flowing into the bay's watershed. The pollution limits plant and animal life in the Chesapeake.

The Susquehanna River flows from Pennsylvania into the bay in Maryland. Last year, Pennsylvania officials acknowledged the "enormous challenge" of reducing runoff and said major efforts were underway.

The Environmental Protection Agency is requiring states in the bay's watershed to fully implement a "pollution diet" for the Chesapeake by 2025.

The foundation's report assessed progress in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia.