SAN ANTONIO — A Texas Department of Public Safety report says the agency's SWAT officers killed an 84-year-old woman last month after mistaking her for her son who had engaged authorities in a standoff at their San Antonio-area home.
Amelia Huron-Macias was shot March 7. Authorities say her son, Fernando Macias, shot at officers several times during the daylong standoff and faces three counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer. The report filed with the Texas attorney general's office says DPS officers were relieving a Bexar County SWAT team when the gunman fired.
The report says DPS officers, who had noted the suspect was wearing a red shirt, returned fire. Authorities later learned both the mother and son were wearing red shirts.
The standoff started after authorities tried to serve Macias with a mental health warrant.
