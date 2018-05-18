LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas police have evacuated a mall and are searching it for a reported masked man with a rifle.
However, police say there's no active shooter at the Boulevard Mall, no shots have been fired and no injuries have been reported.
Metro Police Deputy Chief Chris Jones says the department obtained a video of a person with a long gun Thursday and conducted three searches of the mall without finding anyone.
However, Jones says a tactical team with a police dog is making a fourth search to make sure nobody is inside.
