MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee police officers have been cleared in the fatal shooting in October of a man who was firing shots at them.
Chief Deputy Milwaukee County District Attorney Kent Lovern says officers Brady Baker and Edgar Rodriguez were justified in using deadly force against Alonzo L. Smith after Smith opened fire on them outside an apartment complex.
Investigators say the 31-year-old Smith was in his car when officers ordered him to show his hands and surrender. Smith began firing at the officers, who eventually shot the suspect after he refused commands to drop his weapon.
The incident happened on Oct. 10 and Smith died on Oct. 17.
