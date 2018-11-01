OMAHA, Neb. — A monthly survey report suggests that the economy expanded in nine Midwest and Plains states last month amid mounting concerns about tariffs and trade skirmishes.

The report issued Thursday says the Mid-America Business Conditions Index slumped to 54.9 in October from 57.5 in September . The October reading is the lowest since January 2017.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees the survey, and he says he expects a slowdown in the regional economic expansion in the months ahead.

The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth. A score below that suggests decline.

The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.