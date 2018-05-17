OCOEE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says a driver who fled after he crashed into a utility pole threatened to "spit AIDS blood" at troopers who investigated.

An arrest report says 29-year-old Michael Raymond Keller faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of a crash, resisting arrest and tampering with evidence. He was arrested Wednesday.

Troopers say Keller removed the license plate from the vehicle after the crash. He ran but police caught up to him. An arrest report says as troopers questioned him, Keller became "erratic. A trooper wrote that Keller threatened them multiple times, stating that he was going to bite the inside of his mouth and then spit "AIDS blood" at them.

Jail records don't indicate whether he has a lawyer.