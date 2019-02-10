TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's official IRNA news agency is reporting that a magnitude 5.2 earthquake has left five people injured in the country's south.
The Sunday report says the five, including three women, were hospitalized after the quake hit the village of Laft, on Qeshm Island some 1,100 kilometers, or 680 miles, south of the capital Tehran.
It said the quake damaged several buildings.
Iran is located on major seismic fault lines and the country experiences an earthquake per day on average.
In November, a magnitude 6.3 earthquake injured more than 700 people in western Iran.
In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam in southern Iran, killing 26,000 people.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Israel says woman's murder near Jerusalem 'nationalistic'
Israel's internal security agency says the murder of a 19-year-old Israeli woman by a Palestinian suspect near Jerusalem last week was politically motivated.
World
Hungary to give women with 4 or more kids life tax exemption
Hungary's government is greatly increasing financial aid and subsidies for families with several children, the country's prime minister said Sunday.
World
The Latest: Nominees walk red carpet to British film awards
The Latest on the British Academy Film Awards (all times local):
World
Finnish report: Some troops helped to kill Jews in WWII
An Israeli Holocaust historian praised authorities in Finland for publishing a report that concluded Finnish volunteers serving with Nazi Germany's Waffen-SS, "very likely" took part in World War II atrocities, including the mass murder of Jews.
World
Stars, royals gather for British Academy Film Awards
Hollywood stars and British royalty were gathering Sunday in London for the British Academy Film Awards, where "The Favourite" is living up to its name and leading the race for trophies.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.