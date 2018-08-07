MADISON, Wis. — A new federal report finds that Madison's Veterans Hospital provided deficient care for a patient who killed himself a day after being discharged last year.

The report by the VA Office of the Inspector General found that hospital staff did not hold the man for an additional 72 hours, as they could have. The report also cited problems with discharge planning, follow-up and outpatient pharmacy care.

Wisconsin U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson requested the review.

The Wisconsin State Journal says the report doesn't name the veteran, but his mother identifies him as 24-year-old Robert Franks-Mess, a 24-year-old Marine veteran from Lake Mills.

In a statement, Madison VA Director John Rohrer says the hospital has started coordinating more with family members and county crisis services before veterans are discharged.