MADISON, Wis. — New reports show Democratic attorney general challenger Josh Kaul raised more than $845,000 in September and October.
Campaign finance reports due to the state Elections Commission on Monday show Kaul raised $845,440 between Sept. 1 and Oct. 22. He had $633,745 in the bank. He has raised $1.4 million since Jan. 1.
Kaul is trying to unseat Republican incumbent Brad Schimel. Schimel had not filed his September-October report as of late Monday afternoon.
His most current report on file with the commission shows he raised $166,200 from July 31 through Aug. 31 and had $1.1 million on hand. He raised $882,400 since Jan. 1.
Election Day is Nov. 6.
