TOKYO — A report says Japan's trade minister has offered his resignation after his office was accused of violating election laws.
Kyodo news agency reported Isshu Sugawara had made the offer Friday.
His office has been accused of violating Japan's election law by overseeing an office that illegally offered condolence money to supporters.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been a supporter of Sugawara and added him to his Cabinet a month ago.
