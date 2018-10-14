TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's judiciary spokesman is saying a court has sentenced a dual national man to eight and a half years in prison after finding him guilty of infiltration of important governmental bodies.
Sunday's report by the semi-official ISNA news agency quotes Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejehi as saying the suspect was tried based on a report by the intelligence department after he infiltrated "some sensitive centers." The report identified convict's surname as Tavakkoli and said he was also fined $48,000. It didn't include his other nationality, but added: "Usually these sorts of individuals are working for the U.S. and Israel."
Occasionally Iran detains dual-nationals over similar security charges.
In 2015, Iran detained a Lebanese engineer residing in the U.S. resident and later sentenced him to 10 years in prison on spying charges.
