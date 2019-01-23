TEHRAN, Iran — The official IRNA news agency reports that an Iranian court has sentenced a prominent journalist to five years in prison.

IRNA said Wednesday the court found Yashar Soltani guilty of false reporting and insulting entities. In recent years, Soltani has routinely published reports on corruption in Iranian public agencies.

Authorities in recent months have also detained several other journalists and activists on security-related charges.

On Tuesday, authorities took three writers — Reza Mahabadi, Keivan Bajan and Bektash Abtin — into custody after they failed to provide sufficient bail following allegations of plotting against national security.

Another court Tuesday sentenced two activists, Reza Khandan and Farhad Mesami, to six years in prison each. In December, a court sentenced journalist Hamed Aynehvand to six years.

All the verdicts are subject to appeal.