DES MOINES, Iowa — Three women allege Democratic gubernatorial candidate and state Sen. Nate Boulton touched them inappropriately during separate incidents several years ago, an Iowa newspaper reported Wednesday.

One woman told The Des Moines Register that Boulton repeatedly grabbed her buttocks at a bar in 2015. Two other women told the newspaper he rubbed his clothed crotch against them in separate incidents more than a decade ago.

Boulton, a Des Moines attorney serving his first term in the Iowa Senate, did not deny the accusations in a statement released shortly after the report was published. He indicated he had no plans to drop out of the race.

"I want to clearly and unmistakably apologize to the women who have come forward," he said. "Regardless of the difference in my memory or the context of the situation, it is not my place to disqualify what these women felt at the time or in hindsight. While this is an embarrassing conversation for me to have today, I think it is important we have it, and I hope young men can learn about gauging conduct in social settings and continue to learn about and engage in the discussion."

Boulton, 38, is in a six-way race for the Democratic nomination for governor. Early voting for the June 5 primary began May 7.

The accusations will throw further uncertainty into the crowded contest, which could be decided in a party convention if no candidate secures 35 percent of the vote next month.

Iowa Democrats condemned Boulton's alleged behavior but stopped short of calling for him to leave the race.

Troy Price, chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, said in a statement: "Sexual harassment is unacceptable. Period. Everyone who comes forward with experiences of sexual harassment needs to be heard. Any candidate who represents our Party must embody and promote those principles."

Janet Petersen, the Des Moines minority leader in the Iowa Senate who endorsed Boulton's candidacy, called the allegations "a serious matter."

"Sexual harassment and misconduct should not be tolerated by anyone, anywhere," she said.

Some of Boulton's Democratic challengers were also quick to criticize him. At least one, union organizer Cathy Glasson, said Boulton's behavior "disqualifies him."

Fred Hubbell, a businessman and the perceived front-runner ahead of Boulton, didn't immediately respond.