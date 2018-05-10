NEW YORK — The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Goldman Sachs and Apple are looking to partner together to create a new credit card, the first foray by Goldman Sachs into the $1 trillion credit card market.

The Goldman-Apple credit card would be tied to Apple's payment service known as Apple Pay and Apple's co-brand partnership with Barclays would come to an end, the Journal said Thursday.

Goldman has been incrementally pushing into consumer banking products. It does personal loans and savings accounts under the brand Marcus, and has been looking at other consumer products.

This is the second time Apple and Goldman have been mentioned together as potential partners. The Journal reported earlier this year that Goldman was looking to take over Apple's iPhone financing program from Citizens Bank.