BERLIN — German media are reporting that the government is lowering its growth forecast for the current year from 1.8 percent to 1 percent.
Business daily Handelsblatt reported Friday that the cautious prediction is motivated by a weakening global economy and the delays in finalizing Britain's orderly exit from the European Union.
The newspaper reports that the government expects growth to rise again to 1.6 percent in 2020.
Preliminary figures for 2018 show the German economy grew 1.5 percent, down from 2.2 percent in each of the previous two years.
Germany's economy has enjoyed growth since 2010.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Report: German government lowers growth forecast
German media are reporting that the government is lowering its growth forecast for the current year from 1.8 percent to 1 percent.
National
Alaska governor appointee resigns amid background questions
A member of Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy's Cabinet resigned Thursday amid accusations he lied about his business background.
National
Latest: Man declines state job after internet post scrutiny
The Latest on a Cabinet appointee of Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy (all times local):
National
Trump aides struggle to show some shutdown empathy
One White House aide mused that the shutdown was like a paid vacation for some furloughed workers. President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law said employees' "little bit of pain" was worth it for the good of the country. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross questioned why cash-poor workers were using food banks instead of taking out loans.
National
The Latest: Arrest made after child accidentally shoots mom
The Latest on a child who accidentally shot and wounded his mother with a shotgun (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.