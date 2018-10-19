TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's official IRNA news agency says three seamen have died from an unspecified toxic substance that poisoned all 11 crew members of an Iranian cargo ship on the Caspian Sea.

Friday's report says the crew of the vessel, Nazmehr, was transferred to a hospital in Baku, Azerbaijan, but that the three seamen died before they reached the hospital. IRNA says the case is under investigation.

The ship was carrying cereals from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan.

There were no indications as to what the deadly substance was and IRNA did not say whether foul play was suspected.