MILWAUKEE — A new report says Milwaukee County will need help from the state or a private business partner to finance a $367 million criminal courthouse project.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the Wisconsin Policy Forum found that the county could also approve a temporary tax increase to help fund the Safety Building project.

County consultants in 2016 found that the facility needs to be updated to modern operating standards and building codes. The building has asbestos, pests and poor air and water quality.

Several of the building's criminal courtrooms also fail to meet the state Supreme Court's safety standards.

The county proposed building a 10-story criminal courthouse, which was estimated to cost $262 million. But the report says relocating services during construction increases the project cost up to $367 million.