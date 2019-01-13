BEIJING — A news agency says 19 miners were killed when a coal mine collapsed in northern China.
The official Xinhua News Agency says rescuers are looking for two miners who still are missing following the disaster Saturday in the northern province of Shaanxi.
Xinhua says another 66 miners were rescued.
Authorities say the number of fatalities in China's coal mines has fallen sharply over the past decade but the industry still is the world's deadliest.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Coal mine collapses in northern China, killing at least 19
At least 19 miners were killed when a coal mine collapsed in northern China, the government said Sunday.
World
Analysis: Trump's vagaries on border wall coming back to burn him
News fact-checkers have poked holes in Trump's assertions. And Democrats have not been swayed.
World
Woman who fled Saudi Arabia reaches her new home in Canada
Tired but smiling, an 18-year-old Saudi woman who said she feared death if deported back home arrived Saturday in Canada, which offered her asylum in a case that attracted global attention after she mounted a social media campaign.
World
Trump has concealed details of face-to-face encounters with Putin from senior officials
On at least one occasion, he took possession of the notes of his own interpreter and instructing the linguist not to discuss what had transpired, current and former officials say.
World
Ex-Colombia rebel leader resurfaces regretting peace deal
A former Colombian rebel leader has resurfaced in a video months after he turned his back on the peace process amid a U.S. drug-trafficking probe.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.