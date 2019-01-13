BEIJING — A news agency says 19 miners were killed when a coal mine collapsed in northern China.

The official Xinhua News Agency says rescuers are looking for two miners who still are missing following the disaster Saturday in the northern province of Shaanxi.

Xinhua says another 66 miners were rescued.

Authorities say the number of fatalities in China's coal mines has fallen sharply over the past decade but the industry still is the world's deadliest.