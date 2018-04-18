ESPN is still looking to replace Jon Gruden, who left to coach the Oakland Raiders, as its analyst for Monday Night Football.

The New York Post reported that a number of people have come in for auditions, including ex-Vikings (and Packers and Jets) quarterback Brett Favre, who didn't do so well, according to writer Andrew Marchand.

"Favre recently came in for one of the auditions, according to sources. Though it was unclear if Favre would even want the job, sources said he was not great during the tryout and has been told he is no longer under consideration. Favre’s agent, Bus Cook, did not return a call. ESPN declined comment. Late Tuesday, Favre tweeted that he felt he had a good meeting with ESPN and was intrigued by the opportunity, but he wasn’t sure he wanted to do it, if ESPN had chosen him."

Wanted to clear something up from today’s press on me & ESPN. Truth is I had a good meeting about possibly joining the MNF crew. I was intrigued when they called yet not sure I want to pursue a broadcasting career right now. I wish them the best of luck and a great season. Brett — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) April 17, 2018

On the sports radio/TV website Awful Announcing, Alex Putterman broke down Favre's media game this way: "It’s not exactly shocking that Favre submitted an underwhelming audition. He was a great quarterback and is probably a smart enough guy, but he was never quite as polished or well-spoken in front of the camera as (Peyton) Manning was, and he has no significant experience in television. From afar, his personality seems like a better fit for Wrangler commercials than for the broadcast booth."

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk summarized all of the "they reported/he said" reposts by pointing out that the Hall of Fame quarterback didn't do a particularly good job when he took a run at broadcasting during a college football game between Southern Mississippi, his alma mater, and Rice in 2011.

Florio wrote: "With Favre doing nothing to hone his skills since then, it’s no surprise that he wasn’t good enough to waltz right in, gold jacket over his shoulder, and take over one of the most significant gigs in sports broadcasting. It’s also no surprise that Favre would want the narrative to be something other than, 'He just doesn’t have it.' "

