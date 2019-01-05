MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota regulators say a major telecommunications company has failed to provide "adequate or reliable service" and needs to fix its problems and refund money to some customers.

The Minnesota Department of Commerce report released Friday says Frontier Communications may have violated at least 35 Minnesota laws and regulations, citing shoddy service, lax record-keeping and inadequate investment in its own network.

Frontier said in a statement that that while service problems occasionally arise it "strongly disagrees" with the Commerce Department's findings. The statement said Frontier is an "ethical company committed to our customers and the Minnesota communities we serve."

The investigation was ordered last year by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission after the agency was flooded by complaints from Frontier's patrons. Frontier has about 90,000 mainly rural customers in Minnesota.