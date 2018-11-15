BEIRUT — Syria's state news agency and a war monitor say airstrikes on an area controlled by the Islamic State group have killed at least 18 people.
SANA news agency says Thursday's airstrikes by the U.S.-led coalition on IS-held parts of the eastern province of Deir el-Zour killed 23 and wounded many others.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the airstrikes killed 18, including 12 children and teenagers.
U.S.-backed fighters of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces have been trying to take the IS-held pocket since Sept. 10 under the cover of airstrikes by the U.S.-led coalition.
The area is home to some 15,000 people including hundreds of IS fighters.
