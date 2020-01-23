BERLIN — German media reported that two children died in a school bus crash in the central state of Thuringia early Thursday.
Public broadcaster MDR reported that 20 children and the bus driver were injured in the crash in Berka, about 260 kilometers (160 miles) southwest of Berlin.
It quoted local officials saying the bus slid off the road amid fog and icy conditions and crashed into a ditch.
