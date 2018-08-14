Lexington Avenue in St. Paul will undergo resurfacing this week, and it's a road that motorists will likely want to avoid.

Crews will be working on the stretch of Lexington between University and James avenues. Major cross streets will remain open throughout construction, including Marshall, Selby, Summit, Grand, St. Clair and Jefferson avenues. At times portions of Lexington Parkway will be closed.

Here is the schedule

Tuesday: Removal of pavement between University Avenue and Interstate 94.

Wednesday: Removal of pavement between Interstate 94 and Marshall Avenue. The eastbound ramps to and from I-94 will be closed from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lexington Avenue will be closed between I-94 and Marshall. Traffic will be detoured via Hamline and Marshall avenues.

Thursday: The segment between University Avenue and I-94 will be repaved. Southbound Lexington Avenue will be closed from Marshall Avenue to Summit Avenue.

Friday: Pavement will be removed between Summit Avenue and James Avenue.

Work also will extend into next week, the Ramsey County public works department said.