WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio is dropping out of the presidential race.
Ryan, who failed to gain traction and qualify for recent Democratic debates, announced his withdrawal on Twitter Thursday.
He said he will instead seek reelection next year to his U.S. House seat.
Ryan says he ran to give voice to the forgotten people and businesses in the country that have been left behind and he wants to continue that in his congressional race.
The congressman's most recent fundraising report showed he had only $158,000 on hand.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Late Rep. Cummings hailed as 'North Star' for Democrats
The late Rep. Elijah Cummings was hailed as the "North Star" for fellow House Democrats as congressional leaders and colleagues paid tribute to him at a Capitol ceremony Thursday.
National
Warren campaign office in New Hampshire broken into
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign says its headquarters in Manchester, New Hampshire, was broken into, along with other offices in the same building.
National
Wisconsin Republicans pursue truth-in-labeling bills
Wisconsin Republicans are pursuing changes in state law to ban labeling food as meat, milk or dairy if they don't contain those products.
National
Census report: US will get older, more diverse
The U.S. population grow older and more diverse over the next four decades, according to new Census Bureau projections presented Thursday at a meeting of…
National
GOP stands by Trump: 'We have a lot of incoming right now'
They pleaded ignorance, saying they'd not read the diplomat's damning statement. They condemned the Democrats' tactics as unfair. They complained that the allegations against President Donald Trump rested on second- or third-hand evidence.