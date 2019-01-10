MADISON, Wis. — U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner's office says the longtime congressman had hip replacement surgery.
The Wisconsin Republican's office said the surgery Thursday at Mt. Vernon Hospital in Alexandria, Virginia, was a success but he will be recuperating and in rehab for "several weeks."
Sensenbrenner is 75 and has been in Congress since 1979.
Sensenbrenner fell while attending a community fair in Butler, Wisconsin, six years ago. His office says his hip was surgically repaired then, but it was only a temporary fix and after the conditioned worsened recently he went in for a full replacement.
Sensenbrenner's district is in southeast Wisconsin encompassing areas immediately to the northwest of Milwaukee.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.