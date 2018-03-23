LOS ANGELES — A representative for Lorna Luft says the singer has had successful brain surgery after being diagnosed with a tumor.
Victoria Varela told The Associated Press on Thursday that Luft had the surgery to remove the tumor on Tuesday at a hospital in Los Angeles and is expected to be released soon.
The daughter of Judy Garland and sister of Liza Minnelli collapsed earlier this month backstage after a concert and was diagnosed with a brain tumor.
Varela says Luft thanks her fans for their support and also her doctors for taking good care of her. Luft says she plans to reschedule her concerts in England.
Luft also is in remission after fighting breast cancer.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
TV & Media
Life support ending for 'brain dead' school shooting victim
A teenage girl was brain dead days after being shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school and was to be removed…
National
The Latest: Senate approves $1.3 trillion spending bill
The Latest on Congress and a $1.3 trillion government spending bill (all times local):
Variety
Arkansas woman charged after twins' bodies found in suitcase
Officials say a woman has been charged with two counts of abuse of a corpse after the bodies of stillborn twins were found last month in a suitcase along a road in eastern Arkansas.
National
Tweet offering home to gun protesters launches movement
It started with a rare tweet by a woman who had — "maybe" — 28 followers on Twitter.
Variety
Penn State fraternity members due in court over hazing death
Some members of a now-closed Penn State fraternity facing charges over the death of a pledge last year are due back in court on Friday.A…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.