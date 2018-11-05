Republican U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis is running for a second term against DFL challenger Angie Craig in Minnesota’s Second Congressional District, two years after he narrowly defeated her.

The district, which includes southeastern Twin Cities suburbs and some areas to the south, is among a handful of races targeted by both parties in the intense battle for control of the House.

Lewis has promoted his votes for the GOP tax cuts and to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, and bipartisan efforts to reform the juvenile justice system. He’s criticized Craig, a former healthcare executive, as beholden to corporate interests and the beneficiary of big campaign contributions from outside groups tied to Planned Parenthood and gun control advocacy that are running ads in the district.

Craig has argued the tax cuts disproportionately benefit corporations and the wealthy, rather than the middle class. She accused Lewis’ votes to repeal the ACA as efforts to strip protections for people with pre-existing medical conditions, and said she wants to improve the law.

Lewis came into office with high name recognition from decades as a conservative talk radio host. But Craig has spent the last few years working to become better known, and is on track to substantially outspend him — as she did in 2016.

Craig emphasized her roots growing up in a mobile home park in Arkansas without healthcare. The Lewis campaign accused Craig of being a manufactured candidate “made to fit the mold her Washington elite demand.”

Maya Rao