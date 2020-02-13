U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar proposed legislation Wednesday aimed at emphasizing U.S. leadership on human rights, global migration, and the International Criminal Court.

The Democratic congresswoman dubbed the seven bills and resolutions the “Pathway to PEACE” and will be promoting the package Tuesday at the University of Minnesota’s Humphrey School of Public Affairs. Congress is not expected to pass the package of foreign policy initiatives, though aides hope that by raising the issues during an election year they could become part of a national conversation.

Omar’s initiative would deny U.S. security aid to countries that cross human rights “red lines.” It would also have U.S. officials take the lead on creating a global migration agreement, expand a domestic youth assistance program globally, and push for the country to ratify the U.N. Convention on the Rights of the Child. Omar also wants the House to back U.S. participation in the International Criminal Court.

“The plan takes into account the experiences of people directly affected by conflict and the long-term consequences of U.S. militarism, acknowledges the damage done when we fail to live up to international human rights standards and is sincere about our values regardless of short-term political convenience,” Omar said in a statement.