Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., was the only member of Minnesota's U.S. House delegation to vote Thursday night against the border compromise agreement.

Omar was among four progressive freshmen, including Rep. Alexandria Octavio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who said they were opposing the agreement to show “a rejection of the hateful policies, priorities, and rhetoric of the Trump Administration.”

Seven of Minnesota’s eight House members backed the bill in the 300-128 vote — Democrats Collin Peterson, Betty McCollum, Angie Craig and Dean Phillips, and Republicans Tom Emmer, Pete Stauber and Jim Hagedorn.

Hours earlier, the U.S. Senate approved the bill on a 83-16 vote. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith voted in favor.