GREEN BAY, Wis. — A state representative from Green Bay says he won't run for re-election and instead wants to be the mayor of his hometown.
Democratic Rep. Eric Genrich made the announcement Monday. WLUK-TV reports Genrich has served in the Legislature since 2012.
The race for mayor next spring is expected to be wide open after incumbent Jim Schmitt announced he would not seek a fifth term. Genrich is one of several people who have expressed interest in the job.
The mayoral election is set for April 2019. If more than two candidates decide to run, a primary election would held in February.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
US judge: ATF stings should be 'regulated... to the past'
A judge in Chicago on Monday urged federal law enforcement to stop conducting stings in which undercover agents talk suspects into agreeing to steal non-existent drugs from fictitious stash houses, saying they too often target minorities and should become a relic of the past.
National
Iowa Senate leader resigns; video shows him kissing lobbyist
The top leader in the Iowa Senate resigned Monday after a website published video and photos allegedly showing the married lawmaker kissing a statehouse lobbyist.
National
Bison protesters banned from Yellowstone for 5 years
Three people who were arrested while protesting the slaughter of bison near Yellowstone National Park have pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges and are banned from the park for 5 years.
National
Trump recognizes World Series champion Houston Astros
President Donald Trump recognized the Houston Astros on Monday for their first World Series win, an "incredible victory" that Trump said was even more special following the devastation Hurricane Harvey wrought on the Texas city.
National
House Democrat seeks data on Trump firm donation to Treasury
A senior House Democrat is asking the Trump Organization and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO'-shin) to provide more information on a $151,470 donation the Trump family firm turned over in February to the government. President Donald Trump pledged last year to donate profits from foreign government patronage at his company's properties.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.