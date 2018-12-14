SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Minnesota Amazon workers, Somali community leaders and their allies plan to rally in suburban Minneapolis at the height of the busy holiday season to demand better working conditions.

Joining them Friday evening at an Amazon warehouse in Shakopee will be U.S. Rep.-elect Ilhan Omar, who's the first Somali-American and one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress.

Amazon's fulfillment center in Shakopee employs more than 1,500 workers. The online retail giant estimates that about 30 percent of the workers there are East African.

The workers are being represented by the nonprofit Awood Center. But the Star Tribune reports the two sides have not resolved their differences, which include increasing workloads and limited advancement opportunities. Workers can take paid prayer breaks but are expected to meet their performance goals.