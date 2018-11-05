U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson is running against Republican Dave Hughes, as the 15-term Democratic congressman tries to hold on in western Minnesota’s Republican-trending Seventh Congressional District.

It’s their second contest. Peterson defeated Hughes by five percentage points in 2016, even as President Donald Trump won the district by nearly 31 points.

Peterson is ranking Democrat on the House Agriculture Committee, and its past chairman, giving him a major voice on farming issues in Washington. He’s also one of the most conservative Democrats in Congress and has at times bucked his own party on healthcare and gun control.

Hughes says it’s time for the district to be represented by a Republican who can work with Trump to pass an agenda more favorable to the district’s needs, like loosening regulations that could burden small businesses and farms that dominate the region.

Hughel also said he believes a vote for Peterson supports a vote for a Democratic Party he calls increasingly out of step with rural Minnesotans. Hughes is an Air Force veteran who trains flight crews for U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

Peterson insists he has the support of many Republicans in the district for his bipartisan attitude and voice on agricultural issues.

Rep. Collin Peterson

Maya Rao