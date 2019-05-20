Is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York the biggest comic book character of 2019? Her story has all the twists of a comic book origin: She’s a former bartender and activist turned Democratic congresswoman; she’s a confident public speaker and a social media wiz (where she once quoted from the “Watchmen” graphic novel); and she’s a champion for progressive issues and the environment.

Readers can now decide for themselves with the recent release of “Alexandria Ocasio-­Cortez and the Freshman Force” No. 1. The tales in this anthology include the absurdist and the hopeful. In one, the world of politics is transferred to a wrestling ring — where Ocasio-Cortez participates in a Senate Slam against “diabolical special-interest groups.” She is visited the night before the match by someone who self-introduces as “New York’s Greatest Senator.” When she guesses Hillary Clinton, there is an angry response: “No, dagnabbit! It’s me, Franklin Delano Roosevelt!”

“Dance Party USA” by cartoonist Peter Rostovsky delves into the question of whether dancing and Democrats mix — in response to the video of Ocasio-Cortez that surfaced on the internet on the eve of her swearing-in. “Obama danced but was too smooth,” Rostovsky writes, while Clinton “seemed kind of awkward.” He also says that the key to a social movement is to make it enjoyable. “I suggested we look at AOC’s ‘infamous’ dance video as a promise of things to come,” he writes. “Maybe it’ll be a party if she really gets her way.”

The project, from Devil’s Due Comics, received a lot of media attention when it was announced in February. In his foreword, Josh Blaylock, the company’s founder, said he created the comic because he was inspired by Ocasio-Cortez and other newly elected members of Congress. The result is a 52-page book, priced at $5.99, which has pinups, games and stories. The common theme is the potential of the new members of Congress and their “finally bringing diversity to the legislative body that reflects us as a whole,” Blaylock wrote.

The Ocasio-Cortez comic is not the first or last foray into politics by Devil’s Due. Blaylock published “Barack the Barbarian” in 2009. And on July 3, the company will release a Sen. Bernie Sanders anthology, “Talk Bernie to Me!”

Comic books and politics have a colorful past. President Ronald Reagan was the subject of a 2007 graphic-novel biography. TidalWave Productions released “Donald Trump: The Graphic Novel” as part of its “Political Power” series and is publishing a biographical comic on Ocasio-Cortez in August.

“Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Freshman Force” comic book cover, drawn by Tim Seeley and Josh Blaylock.

In February, when a reporter for TMZ asked Ocasio-Cortez about her comic debut, she said she was appreciative that a portion of sales will go to RaicesTexas.org, which provides free and low-cost legal services to immigrant children, families and refugees. The reporter also asked Ocasio-Cortez what it felt like to be depicted as a superhero. “I’m just a normal person, doing her best,” she said. She added that her comic book character might inspire young girls, showing them that “we all have a superhero inside of us.”