NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — Two more patients of Dr. Keith Ablow have filed lawsuits against the renowned Massachusetts psychiatrist alleging he pressured them into sexual relationships.

The Boston Globe reports that the medical malpractice lawsuits filed Thursday allege Ablow lured the women he was treating for depression into degrading situations.

Ablow was sued last year by a patient who alleged he made comments about her appearance, encouraged sexual conversations during treatment sessions and "rewarded" her with free sessions.

Ablow in a tweet Thursday said he "categorically, completely" denies the allegations in the lawsuits.

His lawyer says Ablow "denies any and all allegations of improper behavior or substandard care in their entirety."

Ablow is an author and has appeared on several television shows, including as a contributor to the Fox News network until 2017.