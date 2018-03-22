PHILADELPHIA — A renowned jockey who was among the best in Pennsylvania history has died of injuries suffered in a racing accident.
Parx Racing said in a statement that Jose Flores died Thursday. He was 56.
Flores was racing Monday at Parx, a track in the Philadelphia suburb of Bensalem, when his horse went down and Flores was thrown off.
The jockey won 4,650 races in a career that spanned more than three decades. He was the top career earner at Parx Racing, formerly Philadelphia Park, a track in the Philadelphia suburb of Bensalem.
The Equibase thoroughbred database says Flores's mounts earned $64 million in nearly 29,000 career starts.
Parx called Flores an "outstanding jockey" and expressed condolences to his family.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.