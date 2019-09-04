PARIS — Renowned German fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh, who worked in the 1980s and 1990s with supermodels like Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and Linda Evangelista, has died. He was 74.
A message posted on Lindbergh's official Instagram account by his wife Petra, his ex-wife, his four sons and seven grandchildren writes "it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Peter Lindbergh ... He leaves a big void."
The cause and circumstances of the death Tuesday were not detailed.
Lindbergh was renowned for his cinematic, elegant style. Born in 1944, he grew up in Germany, where he made his first steps as a photographer before moving to Paris in 1978 to pursue his career.
