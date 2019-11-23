The Minnesota governor’s residence is set to get a $3 million face-lift.

The 16,000-square-foot Tudor house on Summit Avenue in St. Paul, which serves as home to Gov. Tim Walz and his family, is in serious need of repair, state officials say. The renovation wish list includes upgrading security systems, improving energy efficiency and making structural fixes to the residence and a carriage house.

“Many of the building components and systems are beyond their life expectancy and therefore have become dilapidated to the point where they must be replaced,” the Department of Administration wrote in a request for proposals from contractors.

That work, combined with other alterations meant to make the property more functional as a home and venue for official state events, could cost as much as $3 million. Funds for the restoration will ultimately require the Legislature’s approval.

Construction isn’t scheduled to start until August. But the project took a step closer to completion late last month, when the department picked Minneapolis architecture firm Miller Dunwiddie to come up with a full list of recommended repairs and projected costs. That predesign report is due in January.

The building, built in 1912, has served as home to 11 governors.