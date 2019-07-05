Reno, Nev., used to be my supply stop. In the late 1990s, I would grab goggles and gallons of water, then high-tail it to the Burning Man festival in the desert some 150 miles north. I’d barely glance out the car window at the casino-studded skyline, which didn’t interest someone who preferred a flaming effigy to a one-armed bandit.

Then last year, I moved an hour away. Soon, I started driving to — not through — the “Biggest Little City in the World.” Visit after visit, I noticed this place known for gambling and divorce is growing into a hub for artists and outdoor enthusiasts.

“Reno is on the cusp of becoming a talked-about city,” Sam Sprague told me as I surveyed his home-decor shop in the Midtown District. Like many people in Reno, Sprague is proud of his rapidly changing city.

Nestled alongside the Sierra Nevada in the Great Basin Desert — and with the Truckee River coursing through downtown — Reno has a temperate climate and so much outdoor access that you can skip the hourlong drive to Tahoe and hike, cycle and paddle on the same day.

Gambling is still part of the city. Walking though downtown, I noticed pawnshops and grittiness near the casinos. Colorful murals were an unexpected jackpot. Across from the Circus Circus sign, I admired Reno Playa Art Park’s eye-popping sculptures. Beyond the Grand Sierra Resort’s gigantic casino, its desert sun-drenched poolside cabanas tempted me to lounge all day and stay in one of its 1,900 rooms.

The city is also betting big on its future, with improvements that include $80 million in transportation upgrades that will connect the Midtown District with the University of Nevada. The wager is a winner. Tech companies such as Tesla are bringing jobs. And Reno’s neighborhoods are reinventing themselves into a celebration of everything local, from organics to art.

Great Full Gardens Cafe and Eatery serves up lunch in Reno, Nev.

These days, I still stock up on supplies here, but I’m more inclined to linger than to leave.

What to do in Reno

Water sports enthusiasts don’t need to leave downtown to hone their skills on the rapids. With a half-mile of channels and pools, as well as 7,000 tons of rocks and boulders, Truckee River Whitewater Park is suitable for beginners and advanced kayakers alike, as well as inner tubers and canoers. Stand-up paddleboarding is also popular beyond the rapids. Landlubbers can watch the action from Wingfield Park’s grassy banks or one of several pedestrian-friendly bridges over the river.

Named by AutoWeek as one of the country’s top five, the National Automobile Museum houses more than 200 vintage cars, some in historically accurate, life-size dioramas. A 1981 gold-plated DeLorean greets visitors at the entrance. From there, we’re off to the races. Among the mind-bogglingly diverse collection amassed by casino mogul William Fisk “Bill” Harrah, don’t miss the 1907 Thomas Flyer, which won the 169-day New York-to-Paris race in 1908.

Inside the museum but out of this world, the Challenger Center for Space Science Education is particularly captivating for aspiring astronauts. It offers displays, virtual reality roving and a spaceflight laboratory that simulates solar-system journeys. The center’s Science Saturdays include planetarium programs and live presentations.

The Nevada Museum of Art focuses on how humans interact with natural, man-made and virtual environments. The 70,000-square-foot-building, which echoes nearby Black Rock Desert’s geology, houses a permanent collection of Western and contemporary art. Recent exhibits include Australian aboriginal memorial poles, Georgia O’Keeffe’s camping equipment and an affecting tribute to Chinese immigrant railroad workers in the Sierra Nevada. The sky plaza has stunning views of the city, desert and mountains.

While walking through Rancho San Rafael Regional Park’s 23-acre Wilbur D. May Arboretum and Botanical Garden, it’s easy to reflect on Reno’s abundance of natural riches. The arboretum’s groves and gardens hold more than 4,000 kinds of plants, including many Nevada natives. One of the city’s few wetlands attracts more than 55 species of birds.

Once home to cattle and sheep ranches, the 570-acre park is only five minutes north of downtown. Visitors can appreciate sweeping views of the city, Truckee Meadows, the Sierra Nevada range and Great Basin Desert. Mountain bikers and hikers have miles of trails to explore. In the unlikely event of rain, you can still picnic in a pavilion or check out a ranch house and a museum.

A couple of shabby storefronts are relics of the once-neglected Midtown District, but they’re greatly outnumbered by a head-snappingly diverse jumble of independent retailers and services, including high-end and vintage clothing boutiques, record stores, wine bars, hipster taverns, poke bars and açai cafes. In July, visitors can catch the Midtown Art Walk and free jazz, bluegrass and reggae concerts.

Plan for a few hours to walk S. Virginia Street and its environs. I couldn’t decide which of the district’s 80-plus murals was my favorite. Art Spot Reno offers self-guided and docent-led tours.

Where to eat

Fancy some wood-fired Korean barbecue pizza? How about kimchi tacos, tempura, ramen, Bánh mì, curry or masala dosa? At West Street Market, I enjoyed my salad of sesame-ginger microgreens while appreciating the eye candy of so many cuisines scattered across the tables, including abundant gluten-free and plant-based options. (That Korean barbecue pizza, for example, is surprisingly vegan.) Don’t forget coffee and gelato for dessert.

Seven restaurants and cafes, all highlighting organic and local foods, share space in this airy warehouse: Thali, Thali Lounge, Maya’s South Indian Cuisine, the Pizza Collective, the DeLuxe, Bibo Coffee and Sabrina’s West Street Kitchen. The common area features exposed brick, cement floors and wooden beams, as well as big tables and comfy couches for family meals.

Since 2013, lively, homey Great Full Gardens Cafe and Eatery has celebrated all things local, including the Lake Tahoe water in its tap kombucha and the organic ingredients from nearby farms. The owners even work together with a nonprofit organization to bring greenhouses to area schools.

I couldn’t tear myself away from the pesto tofu scramble and warm kale salad with cranberries and shallots. My companion ordered a tangy, sauerkraut-dripping Reuben sandwich on local sourdough and jackfruit tacos with snappy jalapeño aioli to go.

The inspired beverage menu includes local coffees, spicy mocha with vanilla and almond, chai and superfood drinks made from turmeric, matcha, maca and even mushrooms. On the dessert list: decadent cookies a la mode and kombucha floats.

Former junior world champion freestyle kayaker and Reno native Jason Craig surfed the Truckee River Whitewater Park in Reno, Nev.

Where to stay

There’s no gambling, but something even better awaits at this boutique hotel: urban adventure. From the base of the world’s largest artificial climbing wall, on the outside of Whitney Peak Hotel, I squinted up at its 164-foot height, directly over the iconic Reno Arch. Inside, a 7,000-square-foot park includes two 15-foot-tall boulders, another climbing wall and a kids’ room. The pet-friendly, nonsmoking hotel features 310 rooms, sleek decor — and a sauna and steam room for post-climbing relaxation.

Overlooking the river, mountains and downtown, the Plaza Resort Club Hotel offers 10 floors of guest rooms, each with its own theme, including gaming, railroads and the Reno Air Races. Guests can enjoy a gym, speakeasy-style cocktail lounge and pool with an antique bar.