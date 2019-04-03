PARIS — The board of carmaker Renault is meeting to settle ex-chairman and CEO Carlos Ghosn's final paycheck — and wrap up its investigation into possible financial wrongdoing under his leadership.

The meeting Wednesday at Renault's headquarters in the Paris suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt comes after new reports of suspicious payments to a Renault-Nissan distributor in Oman under Ghosn's watch.

Ghosn has denied wrongdoing, and announced Wednesday that he will hold a news conference next week "to tell the truth about what's happening." He's facing financial misconduct charges in Japan, where he also served as chairman of Nissan before his November arrest.

The Renault meeting will finalize pay packages for Ghosn and other executives for 2018. Ghosn's fixed salary at Renault was 1.2 million euros ($1.3 million) but he also received variable pay based on company and personal performance.