If you aren’t a researcher studying the threatened green sea turtle, endangered monk seals or the albatross, chances are you’ve probably never heard of East Island.

For centuries, the islet peeked out from the turquoise and azure waters of the Pacific Ocean about 550 miles northwest of Honolulu in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument. The 11-acre patch of sand and loose gravel was often frequented by sea turtles, monk seals and albatrosses, which returned there year after year to nest and raise their young, safe from human threats.

But the next time these animals come back to their haven, it likely won’t be there. In early October, East Island was decimated by Hurricane Walaka — one of the most intense storms ever recorded in the Pacific Ocean — and effectively wiped off the map overnight.

“I was absolutely shocked,” said Randy Kosaki, NOAA’s deputy superintendent of research and field operations for the monument. Kosaki said scientists first learned of the island’s near total destruction last week when they saw a satellite image taken Oct. 18.

East Island was the second-largest islet — roughly half a mile long and 400 feet wide — in the French Frigate Shoals northwest of Honolulu. Believed to have formed about 2,000 years ago, it hosted a U.S. Coast Guard radio station from 1944 to 1952.

Now, the area once occupied by the boomerang-shaped stretch of white sand covered in sparse vegetation is nothing but water. Two small slivers of sand are the only evidence that East Island even existed at all.

Before and after: East Island, which was roughly half a mile long and 400 feet wide, was virtually wiped out overnight after Hurricane Walaka swept through this month.

Kosaki said researchers have long known that low-lying islets, such as East Island, would gradually be swallowed by rising sea levels but had expected the process to happen slowly over the next 100 years.

“I had never imagined that we would lose major islands overnight in October 2018,” he said. “That’s just unbelievable.”

The island’s abrupt disappearance has left scientists scrambling to figure out exactly what repercussions its absence could have on the environment, and what this event signals about the potential impacts of climate change.

“We really have more questions than answers,” Kosaki said. He and other researchers probably won’t be able to fully assess the damages caused by Hurricane Walaka and their implications until they can travel to the islands next year during the summer field season.

What happened to East Island is a “wake-up call,” Kosaki said.

“We’re losing things in two different ways at two different rates,” he said, noting that other nearby islands have already been engulfed by the rising ocean. In the 1990s, Whale-Skate Island started eroding away and more recently in September, Trig Island disappeared as well.

“We were expecting … this slow erosion of islands,” he said. “Losing an island overnight is an eye-opener. It really makes climate change real.”

Chip Fletcher, an associate dean at the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology, said he estimates that about 95 percent of East Island was destroyed.

“It looks from the second photograph that the sea floor was just smeared or buried in the sand that used to be the island,” said Fletcher, who is a climate scientist and had just been on East Island during the summer conducting research.

Fletcher, like Kosaki, thought the islands in the French Frigate Shoals had between 10 to 30 years before disappearing completely, and that may still be the case. The powerful hurricane running right across East Island was “very bad luck,” he said.

The island was decimated by the storm surge that accompanied the hurricane, Fletcher said. East Island’s highest elevation is only about 6 feet, and Fletcher predicted the surge reached anywhere from 5 to 15 feet.

“The whole thing was probably just completely underwater,” he said, adding that the “energy of the waves” then scattered the loose sand, which was largely held in place by vegetation.

While the storm’s path through the French Frigate Shoals may have been “bad luck,” researchers say its power and unusual northern location can be attributed to climate change.

“The fact that such a strong hurricane was so far north is made more probable under the conditions of climate change, under the conditions of global warming,” Fletcher said.

Recently, storms have been increasing in frequency and severity, which Kosaki said is clear evidence that climate change is occurring. Hurricanes are “thermal engines” that feed off hot seawater, and sea surface temperatures are rising, he said.

In August, two hurricanes, one a Category 3 storm and the other a massive Category 5 system, passed near the main Hawaiian islands. Several other catastrophic storms have also struck along the East Coast and the Gulf region in recent months. Tuesday evening, Hurricane Willa made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane, slamming into Mexico’s west coast, and on Thursday, Super Typhoon Yutu, one of the strongest storms in the world this year, devastated islands in the U.S. Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

“The take home message is climate is real and climate change is happening now,” Kosaki said. “It seems to be happening faster than any of us expected.”