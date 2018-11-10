Remembering The Edmund Fitzgerald. Feels Like December

_______________________________________________________________________

Praedictix Briefing : Friday, November 9 th , 2018

Three major fires broke out in California Thursday – the Camp Fire in northern California, as well as the Woolsey and Hill fires in southern California.

– the Camp Fire in northern California, as well as the Woolsey and Hill fires in southern California. The Camp Fire has caused numerous evacuations in Butte County, with much the city of Paradise destroyed. This fire has burned at least 20,000 acres as of last night and is 0% contained. Acting Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in Butte County due to the Camp Fire.

The Woolsey Fire exploded during the overnight hours and has caused about 75,000 homes in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties to be under either mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders. As of 3 AM , approximately 8,000 acres have burned.

, approximately 8,000 acres have burned. The Hill Fire has burned approximately 7,000 acres as of Thursday evening with over 1,200 homes evacuated. This fire is expected to burn toward the ocean and is burning in the footprint of the Springs fire from a few years ago.

evening with over 1,200 homes evacuated. This fire is expected to burn toward the ocean and is burning in the footprint of the Springs fire from a few years ago. Extreme fire weather conditions will continue today across southern California in the areas of the Woolsey and Hill fires. This is due to low humidity and winds that could gust up to 70 mph. Fire weather conditions will decrease Saturday before increasing once again Sunday into Monday .

Fires Burning Across California. Three major wildfires broke out in California Thursday – the Camp Fire in northern California, as well as the Woolsey and Hill fires in southern California. These fires quickly spread Thursday and Thursday night across the region due to high winds and low humidity values. These fires have destroyed numerous structures, and thousands of residents are under evacuation orders.

Camp Fire. The Camp Fire has been quickly spreading across parts of Butte County after being ignited around 6:30 AM Thursday. At times this fire has been burning at a rate of approximately 80 football fields per minute. Cal Fire says that much of the community of Paradise has been destroyed, with at least several hundred buildings gone and an additional 15,000 structures in the region threatened. Butte County officials believe that there are fatalities, but the exact number is unknown. Numerous evacuation orders are in place for areas including Paradise, Magalia, Concow, Butte Creek Canyon, Butte Valley, Stirling City, Inskip, and Chico. This fire has burned at least 20,000 acres as of last night and is 0% contained.

More information is available from:

Woolsey And Hill Fires. The Woolsey Fire across parts of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties has exploded overnight, now burning approximately 8,000 acres as of 3 AM local time. The fire is 0% contained. This fire jumped Hwy 101 near Chesebro Rd. this morning. About 75,000 homes in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties are under either mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders, including a voluntary evacuation in parts of the city of Los Angeles.

More information is available from:

Ventura County Emergency Information: https://www.vcemergency.com/

Ventura County Fire (Twitter): https://twitter.com/VCFD

Ventura County Fire PIO (Twitter): https://twitter.com/VCFD_PIO

Los Angeles County Fire PIO (Twitter): https://twitter.com/LACoFDPIO

City of L.A. Fire (Twitter): https://twitter.com/LAFD

Also burning in southern California is the Hill Fire, which started Thursday afternoon in Ventura County and jumped the 101 Freeway within 12 minutes of starting. As of Thursday evening, 7,000 acres have burned with over 1,200 homes evacuated. It is expected to burn all the way to the ocean. Camarillo Springs and Cal State Channel Islands have been evacuated. This fire is burning in the footprint of the Springs fire from a few years ago.

More information is available from:

Ventura County Emergency Information: https://www.vcemergency.com/

Ventura County Fire (Twitter): https://twitter.com/VCFD

Ventura County Fire PIO (Twitter): https://twitter.com/VCFD_PIO

Fire Danger Continues Today. An extreme fire danger continues today across southern California in associated with a strong Santa Ana wind event across parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties down into the southern California valleys, coastal foothills, mountains, and Orange County. Across these areas, wind gusts of 40-70 mph will be possible. These winds, along with low humidity values, will allow any fires that either ignite or are ongoing to quickly spread. Across northern California, elevated fire conditions will continue throughout the day. Even though wind speeds will be on the decrease today, low humidity will allow that fire danger to continue.

Red Flag Warnings. Due to the expected fire weather conditions, Red Flag Warnings are in effect today across parts of California. Across northern California, they are in effect through the morning hours. In southern California, Red Flag Warnings will continue until 10 PM PST tonight. Meanwhile, in the western Klamath National Forecast, Fire Weather Watches are in effect from Saturdayevening until Sunday afternoon for strong gusty winds and low humidity values.

Los Angeles Area Wind Gusts Today. Wind gusts will easily gust over 40-50 mph, especially east of town near Pomona and Santa Ana. Again, these winds will help any fires that either ignite or are ongoing to quickly spread.

Elevated Fire Risk Saturday. An elevated fire risk will continue Saturday across northern and southern California due to low humidity values and surface winds that could reach 15-20 mph.

Fire Danger Increases Again Sunday & Monday. As we head toward Veterans Day and Monday, wind speeds will start to increase across southern California as high pressure moves south into the Great Basin. With these stronger winds and low humidity values, elevated to critical fire conditions will once again be possible.

D.J. Kayser, Meteorologist, Praedictix

