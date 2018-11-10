Nov. 11, 1913: eighteen ships were lost killing 254 people.
Nov. 11-13, 1940: 57 men died when three freighters sank in Lake Michigan.
Nov. 18 1958: 33 men died on Lake Michigan with the sinking of the Carl D. Bradley.
Nov. 29, 1966: Daniel J. Morrell sank in Lake Huron killing the 28 crew members."
"..The lake it is said never gives up her dead
when the skies of November turn gloomy
With a load of iron ore 26,000 tons more
than the Edmund Fitzgerald weighed empty...."
See more from CIMSS at the University of Wisconsin for more Info:
Weather Outlook Saturday - November 10th, 2018
Weather conditions across the Upper Midwest look a little quieter this weekend in the wake of a large storm that dumped nearly a foot of snow across parts of the U.P. of Michigan. There will be another weaker wave of energy that will scoot across the international border with light snow accumulations late Saturday into Sunday.
Remembering The Edmund Fitzgerald. Feels Like December
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.
"The legend lives on from the Chippewa on down of the big lake they call 'gitche gumee' - Superior, they said, never gives up her dead - When the gales of gales of November come early." Those were the words from Gordon Lightfoot's famous song that paid tribute to the Edmund Fitzgerald and all 29 crew members that were lost 43 years ago today.
That storm boasted 50 mph winds and 20 foot waves, which is not uncommon across the Great Lakes at this time of the year. In fact, another notable storm took down 18 ships, killing 254 people on November 11, 1913.
Yesterday's single digit, face-numbing wind was associated with a storm system that dumped nearly a foot of snow across the U.P. of Michigan. Closer to home, we had much less snow, but it sure caused issues on metro roads. Traffic maps looked like a Stephen King movie - ugh! Welcome back to winter driving.
By the way, this morning was the coldest the mercury has been since early April. It'll feel like December as another round of snow develops late today. Shoveling optional.
Extended Forecast
SATURDAY: Cold. Light snow late PM. Winds: SSE 10-15. High: 28.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Another light snow chance, mainly north. Winds: SSE 5-10. Low: 23.
SUNDAY: Lingering flurries. Breezy afternoon. Winds: NW 10-20. High: 32.
MONDAY: Peeks of sun. A touch of December. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 17. High: 26.
TUESDAY: Still brisk. Mix of clouds and sun. Winds: WSW 5. Wake-up: 13. High: 27.
WEDNESDAY: Dry. More sunshine. Winds: SW 5-10. Wake-up: 18. High: 35.
THURSDAY: Light rain/snow mix? Mainly north. Winds: WSW 10-15. Wake-up: 27 High: 39.
FRIDAY: Northing rough. Winds: WNW 5-10. Wake-up: 24. High: 36.
This Day in Weather History
November 10th
1999: Late season hail falls in Eden Prairie. Pea size hail (0.25 inch. in diameter) up to one foot deep collected near storm drains near Hennepin Technical College and Hwy 212. Pea size hail about 4 inches deep was also reported on grass near Hwy 5 and Mitchell Rd. The hail and torrential rains forced drivers off the road in Bloomington.
1998: A potent storm nicknamed a 'land hurricane' sets a new all-time record low pressure for Minnesota around noon at Albert Lea and Austin as it passes overhead. The automated weather observing equipment at both airports measured a barometric pressure of 28.43 inches, which broke the previous record of 28.55 inches set on 11 January 1975 in Duluth. The new record for the Twin Cities was set with a reading of 28.55 inches. The previous record was 28.77 inches, set on April 13th of 1964. 10 inches of snow fell at Madison, MN and St. Cloud State University had a wind gust to 64 mph.
1975: The Edmund Fitzgerald sinks off Whitefish Bay, causing 29 fatalities.
1913: A severe windstorm occurs on Lake Superior. Three ships were lost. Winds were clocked at 62 mph at Duluth.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
November 10th
Average High: 45F (Record: 69F set in 2012)
Average Low: 29F (Record: 3F set in 1986)
Record Rainfall: 1.36" set in 1915
Record Snowfall: 5.0" set in 1896
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
November 10th
Sunrise: 7:03am
Sunset: 4:50pm
Hours of Daylight: ~9 hours & 46 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~2 minutes & 32 seconds
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): 5 hours and 45 Minutes
Moon Phase for November 10th at Midnight
3.6 Days Since New Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights:
"This weekend – Saturday, November 10, and Sunday, November 11, 2018 – you’ll find the moon and Saturn at early evening. More about the pair below. Also, the North Taurid meteors at their best at and around the midnight hour. For the fun of it, on our chart at top, we also show you the whereabout of the dwarf planet Pluto. You won’t see Pluto with the eye; it’s about 2,000 times fainter than the dimmest visible star. The 2019 lunar calendars are here! Order yours before they’re gone. Makes a great gift. About the North Taurids … A crescent moon in the west in the evening is a setting moon. So moonlight will not obstruct this year’s North Taurid meteor shower. The moon (along with the planet Saturn) will set by early to mid-evening, while the North Taurids will fly most abundantly for several hours, centered around 12:30 a.m. local time (the time on your clock no matter where you are on the globe). This shower offers perhaps five or so meteors per hour, but it’s known for producing fireballs. Click here for tips on watching the Taurids."
See more about the meteor shower HERE:
- Three major fires broke out in California Thursday – the Camp Fire in northern California, as well as the Woolsey and Hill fires in southern California.
- The Camp Fire has caused numerous evacuations in Butte County, with much the city of Paradise destroyed. This fire has burned at least 20,000 acres as of last night and is 0% contained. Acting Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in Butte County due to the Camp Fire.
- The Woolsey Fire exploded during the overnight hours and has caused about 75,000 homes in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties to be under either mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders. As of 3 AM, approximately 8,000 acres have burned.
- The Hill Fire has burned approximately 7,000 acres as of Thursday evening with over 1,200 homes evacuated. This fire is expected to burn toward the ocean and is burning in the footprint of the Springs fire from a few years ago.
- Extreme fire weather conditions will continue today across southern California in the areas of the Woolsey and Hill fires. This is due to low humidity and winds that could gust up to 70 mph. Fire weather conditions will decrease Saturdaybefore increasing once again Sunday into Monday.
Fires Burning Across California. Three major wildfires broke out in California Thursday – the Camp Fire in northern California, as well as the Woolsey and Hill fires in southern California. These fires quickly spread Thursday and Thursday night across the region due to high winds and low humidity values. These fires have destroyed numerous structures, and thousands of residents are under evacuation orders.
Camp Fire. The Camp Fire has been quickly spreading across parts of Butte County after being ignited around 6:30 AM Thursday. At times this fire has been burning at a rate of approximately 80 football fields per minute. Cal Fire says that much of the community of Paradise has been destroyed, with at least several hundred buildings gone and an additional 15,000 structures in the region threatened. Butte County officials believe that there are fatalities, but the exact number is unknown. Numerous evacuation orders are in place for areas including Paradise, Magalia, Concow, Butte Creek Canyon, Butte Valley, Stirling City, Inskip, and Chico. This fire has burned at least 20,000 acres as of last night and is 0% contained.
More information is available from:
- Cal Fire: http://www.fire.ca.gov/
current_incidents/ incidentdetails/Index/2277
- Butte County Sheriff (Twitter): https://twitter.com/
ButteSheriff
Woolsey And Hill Fires. The Woolsey Fire across parts of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties has exploded overnight, now burning approximately 8,000 acres as of 3 AM local time. The fire is 0% contained. This fire jumped Hwy 101 near Chesebro Rd. this morning. About 75,000 homes in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties are under either mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders, including a voluntary evacuation in parts of the city of Los Angeles.
More information is available from:
- Ventura County Emergency Information: https://www.vcemergency.com/
- Ventura County Fire (Twitter): https://twitter.com/VCFD
- Ventura County Fire PIO (Twitter): https://twitter.com/VCFD_PIO
- Los Angeles County Fire PIO (Twitter): https://twitter.com/LACoFDPIO
- City of L.A. Fire (Twitter): https://twitter.com/LAFD
Also burning in southern California is the Hill Fire, which started Thursday afternoon in Ventura County and jumped the 101 Freeway within 12 minutes of starting. As of Thursday evening, 7,000 acres have burned with over 1,200 homes evacuated. It is expected to burn all the way to the ocean. Camarillo Springs and Cal State Channel Islands have been evacuated. This fire is burning in the footprint of the Springs fire from a few years ago.
More information is available from:
- Ventura County Emergency Information: https://www.vcemergency.com/
- Ventura County Fire (Twitter): https://twitter.com/VCFD
- Ventura County Fire PIO (Twitter): https://twitter.com/VCFD_PIO
Fire Danger Continues Today. An extreme fire danger continues today across southern California in associated with a strong Santa Ana wind event across parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties down into the southern California valleys, coastal foothills, mountains, and Orange County. Across these areas, wind gusts of 40-70 mph will be possible. These winds, along with low humidity values, will allow any fires that either ignite or are ongoing to quickly spread. Across northern California, elevated fire conditions will continue throughout the day. Even though wind speeds will be on the decrease today, low humidity will allow that fire danger to continue.
Red Flag Warnings. Due to the expected fire weather conditions, Red Flag Warnings are in effect today across parts of California. Across northern California, they are in effect through the morning hours. In southern California, Red Flag Warnings will continue until 10 PM PST tonight. Meanwhile, in the western Klamath National Forecast, Fire Weather Watches are in effect from Saturdayevening until Sunday afternoon for strong gusty winds and low humidity values.
Los Angeles Area Wind Gusts Today. Wind gusts will easily gust over 40-50 mph, especially east of town near Pomona and Santa Ana. Again, these winds will help any fires that either ignite or are ongoing to quickly spread.
Elevated Fire Risk Saturday. An elevated fire risk will continue Saturday across northern and southern California due to low humidity values and surface winds that could reach 15-20 mph.
Fire Danger Increases Again Sunday & Monday. As we head toward Veterans Day and Monday, wind speeds will start to increase across southern California as high pressure moves south into the Great Basin. With these stronger winds and low humidity values, elevated to critical fire conditions will once again be possible.
D.J. Kayser, Meteorologist, Praedictix
1.) Heavy rain from the eastern Gulf coast northeastward across the Southeast, mid-Atlantic, and Northeast, Mon-Tue, Nov 12-13.
2.) Heavy snow across portions of the Great Lakes and interior Northeast, Tue-Wed, Nov 13-14.
3.) Periods of heavy precipitation for south-central and southeastern (including the Panhandle) portions of Alaska, Mon-Fri, Nov 12-16.
4.) Much below normal temperatures shift eastward with time from the Great Plains to the Appalachians, Mon-Tue, Nov 12-13.
5.) Much below normal temperatures for most areas east of a line stretching from the central Great Lakes to the Middle Mississippi Valley to the southern Plains, Wed-Thu, Nov 14-15.
7.) Critical wildfire risk for southern coastal California, Mon, Nov 12.
8.)High Winds for south-central and southeastern (including the Panhandle) portions of Alaska, Mon, Nov 12, and Thu-Fri, Nov 15-16.
9.) High significant wave heights for south-central and southeastern (including the Panhandle) portions of the Alaska coast, Mon, Nov 12, and Thu-Fri, Nov 15-16.
10.) Flooding possible, and occurring/imminent across portions of the Lower Mississippi Valley, the Southern Plains, and the northern mid-Atlantic.
11.) Slight risk of much below normal temperatures for most of the eastern third of the CONUS, the Lower Mississippi Valley, and portions of Texas, Sat-Mon, Nov 17-19.
12.) Moderate risk of much below normal temperatures for the Northeast, Sat-Mon, Nov 17-19.
13.) Severe Drought across the Central Plains, the Central Rockies, the Northeast, the Central Great Basin, the Northern Plains, the Southern Plains, the Northern Great Basin, the Southern Rockies, California, the Northern Rockies, the Alaska Panhandle, the Pacific Northwest, and the Southwest.
Temperature Outlook Saturday - November 10th
Here's the temperature outlook as we head through the next few days. Note the very chilly blues and purples showing up across much of the nation. These temps will be quite a bit below average and will be more December-like rather than early November.
According to NOAA's CPC, November 16th - 22nd will be warmer than average across much of the western two-thirds of the nation. The only cooler than average spots will be in the Northeast and Alaska.
Weather Outlook Ahead
The storm system responsible for our snow Thursday night/early Friday morning will continue to wrap up over the Great Lakes on Saturday with areas of heavy snow and strong winds. Another clipper will track across the international border with more light snow. At this point, there are no big storms brewing in the Western US.
According to NOAA's WPC, the 7-day precipitation outlook suggests heavy rains continuing across the Eastern US. Some locations could see upwards of 2" to 4"+ through the end of next week. Folks in the Western half of the country will stay mainly dry expect for folks in the Pacific Northwest.
Extreme and exceptional drought conditions continue across the western half of the country and especially the Desert Southwest. Much of the eastern two-thirds of the nation remains drought-free with the exception of a few areas.
"Data From a Dead Satellite Reveals Lost Continents Under Antarctica"
