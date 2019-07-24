Remembering the 1987 Twin Cities Superstorm

Extended Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Few clouds float by. Winds: SSW 5-10. High: 84.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Winds: SSE 5. Low: 65

THURSDAY: Chance of late day storms. Winds: SW 5-15. High: 84.

FRIDAY: A bit sticky. Lingering t-shower. Winds: W 10-15. Wake-up: 67. High: 85.

SATURDAY: Dry start. Isolated afternoon rumbles. Winds: SW 5-10. Wake-up: 68. High: 89.

SUNDAY: Unsettled. Better chance of storms. Winds: WNW 10-15. Wake-up: 70. High: 85.

MONDAY: Looks drier. A little less humid. Winds: NNE 5-10. Wake-up: 65. High: 81.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Late day storm possible. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 60 High: 80.

______________________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

July 24th

1987: A historic deluge ends in the Twin Cities. Two-day totals include over a foot of rain at Bloomington. Nearly 10 inches falls in downtown Minneapolis, and near 9 inches is recorded in St. Paul. At one time the water reaches a depth of 13.5 feet on I-494 near East Bush Lake Road. I-494 in Bloomington would be closed for nearly 5 days.

1891: Heavy frost hits Elkton in Mower County in southeast Minnesota. The frost kills all vegetable crops. The low in Elkton is 34, and the Twin Cities have a low of 49.

__________________________________________________

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

July 24th

Average High: 83F (Record: 104F set in 1941)

Average Low: 64F (Record: 49F set in 1891)

Record Rainfall: 1.69" set in 2012

Record Snowfall: NONE

_________________________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

July 24th

Sunrise: 5:50am

Sunset: 8:49pm

Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 59 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 3 seconds

Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 45 minutes

__________________________________________________________

Moon Phase for July 24th at Midnight

0.2 Days After Quarter Moon

___________________________________

What's in the Night Sky?

"Unless you’re a night owl, you’re not likely to see the moon and the planet Uranus before your bedtime in late July 2019. They’ll come up in the east more or less together around the midnight hour, and then will climb upward during the early morning dark hours. Click here to know when dawn’s first light comes to your sky, remembering to check the box for astronomical twilight. The moon and Uranus soar highest up for the night just before dawn’s first light. So the dark hour before dawn finds Uranus highest in the sky and easiest to spot, in late July 2019. Uranus is the 7th planet outward from our sun, and it’s theoretically visible to the eye. But it’s not one of the bright planets, and you’ll surely need a dark sky – probably optical aid – and a good sky chart to see this faint world. Once you spot it, do try to see it with the eye alone. People with exceptional eyesight can see Uranus as a dim speck of light on a dark, moonless night."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

___________________________________________________________________________

Average Tornadoes By State in July

According to NOAA, the number of tornadoes in July is quite a bit less across much of the nation, especially across the southern US. However, folks across the Plains and Upper Midwest still see (on average) a fair amount of tornadoes. Note that Minnesota typically sees 11 tornadoes, which is the 2nd highest behind June when we average 15.

______________________________________________________________________________

2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's the 2019 preliminary tornado count across the nation, which shows nearly 1,300 tornadoes since the beginning of the year. May was a very active month and produced several hundred tornadoes across the Central uS and across parts of the Ohio Valley.

_______________________________________________________________________________ 2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's a look at how many tornadoes there have been across the country so far this year. The preliminary count through July 21st suggests that there have been a total of 1,330 which is above the 2005-2015 short term average of 1077. Interestingly, this has been the busiest tornado season since 2011, when nearly 1,655 tornadoes were reported.

________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday Weather Outlook

Here's a look at high temps across the nation on Wednesday, which shows much cooler temps across the eastern two-thirds of the nation. This will feel MUCH better than it did late last week and over the weekend. Note that temps in New York and DC will only be in the mid/upper 70s, which will be a nice relief from the triple digit heat index values just a few days ago. In the meantime, folks in the Southwest and especially through the Central Valley of California will be heating up as excessive heat spills in.

___________________________________________________________________________

National Weather Outlook

Weather conditions look much quieter across the Central and Eastern US as we head into the next could of days thanks to a big bubble of high pressure sliding through the region. Meanwhile, areas of heavy rain will continue in the Southeast and also the Southwest where monsoon storms will be possible.



______________________________________________________________________________

Heavy Ranifall Potential

According to NOAA's WPC, areas of heavy rain will continue across parts of the Southeast and into Florida with localized areas of flooding. There also appears to be a chance of locally heavy rain across parts of the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes Region over the next 7 days. Monsoon moisture will also be capable of heavy rain in the Desert Southwest.

___________________________________________________________________________

"Joshua Trees Are Being Wiped Out by Climate Change"

"Climate change is set to kill off most of our nation’s Joshua trees by the end of the century, according to a recent study. While some Joshua trees will hang on if humans rapidly lower their carbon emissions, if no action is taken to stop climate change we’ll lose nearly all of these iconic spiky trees, which only live in the area near southern California’s Joshua Tree National Park. Published in the journal Ecosphere in June, the study combines on-the-ground observations with climate models to determine that a worst-case scenario where we continue with business-as-usual emissions would result in just 0.02 percent of the trees’ current range remaining in Joshua Tree National Park between 2070 and 2099. Even if we do all we can to mitigate climate change, only 18.6 percent of the trees’ original habitat would remain, the researchers found. Rising temperatures, worsening drought, and a loss of groundwater spell serious trouble for this tree."

See more from Earther HERE:

___________________________________________________________________________ "The Mississippi Is Bringing A Lot More Than Just Water To The Gulf" "The historic flooding of the Mississippi River is bringing unprecedented amounts of freshwater, fertilizers, pesticides, and waste into the Gulf of Mexico. The Mississippi River is the second-longest in the world and drains 32 states and two Canadian provinces all past New Orleans and into the Gulf of Mexico. This tremendous river is heavily modified from its natural state with dams and levies controlling flow and the agricultural heartland of America adding fertilizers, pesticides and animal waste into the waterway." See more from Forbes HERE:

_____________________________________________________________________________ "Does Air Conditioning Make You Sick? Here's The Truth." "Most Americans use air conditioning every day, whether it’s in their office buildings or living spaces; 90% of the country has a unit at home, and AC accounts for about 10% of worldwide electricity consumption. But, really, do we even need it? A New York Times story put that question into perspective this week. People in some of the hottest climates around the world tolerate high temperatures much better than Americans. Citizens of countries like Mexico, Brazil and India use air conditioning a whole lot less than we do. The piece led to a viral debate on Twitter about whether AC is vital or even healthy for us. In short: AC won’t do much harm to your health ― but only if the system is monitored closely and wisely. According to a study in the International Journal of Epidemiology, occupants of air-conditioned office buildings reported more symptoms of ill health than those who worked in buildings with natural ventilation. “A large body of research has found that occupants of offices with air conditioning tend to report more sick building syndrome (SBS) symptoms than occupants of naturally ventilated offices,” said William Fisk, leader of Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory’s Indoor Environment Group. “SBS symptoms are self-reported symptoms mostly of eye, nose or throat irritation and respiratory symptoms such as cough.” See more from Huffington Post HERE:

______________________________________________________________________________

"One of the biggest climate threats is the most familiar: Rain"

"That’s the silver lining many people seemed to cling to in the wake of Hurricane Barry (quickly downgraded to Tropical Storm Barry), which made landfall in Louisiana on Saturday. The storm had modest wind speeds — 74 miles per hour compared to Katrina’s 174 — but still delivered torrential rain, overtopping levees in several counties as it continued to crawl over parts of Mississippi, Arkansas, Missouri, and Tennessee at a lazy 9 miles per hour. Though the big, soggy storm underperformed according to most forecasts and moved slower than your average bicyclist, government officials continued to urge residents to be cautious. When we talk about extreme weather — something the vast majority of experts say we should expect more of in the coming years — most people assume the greatest danger will be in the form of something new: record-breaking hurricane winds, off-the-charts heat waves, or regionally shifting conditions. But as Barry proved, one of the most insidious effects of climate change might be something with which most places are already somewhat familiar: rain. The last 12 months have been the wettest in U.S. history. Spring flooding drowned huge swaths of the Midwest this year, wrecking communities and essentially turning farms into inland seas. Floodwaters overwhelmed levees in the nation’s heartland, drenching towns and causing billions of dollars in infrastructure and crop damage. During May, a stormy pattern boosted the national monthly precipitation average to the second-highest level on record, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The seemingly endless rain proved to be a chaotic maelstrom for farmers: Farmers were able to plant only 58 percent of the corn crop (compared to 90 percent at the same time last year), and soy planting this May was forced behind schedule by over 30 percent."

See more from Grist HERE: ____________________________________________________________________________ "Satellite Images Show Vast Swaths of the Arctic On Fire" "Vast stretches of Earth’s northern latitudes are on fire right now. Hot weather has engulfed a huge portion of the Arctic, from Alaska to Greenland to Siberia. That’s helped create conditions ripe for wildfires, including some truly massive ones burning in remote parts of the region that are being seen by satellites. Pierre Markuse, a satellite imagery processing guru, has documented some of the blazes attacking the forests and peatlands of the Arctic. The imagery reveals the delicate landscapes with braided rivers, towering mountains, and vast swaths of forest, all under a thick blanket of smoke. In Alaska, those images show some of the damage wrought by wildfires that have burned more than 1.6 million acres of land this year. Huge fires have sent smoke streaming cities earlier this month, riding on the back of Anchorage’s first 90 degree day ever recorded. The image below show some of the more remote fires in Alaska as well as the Swan Lake Fire, which was responsible for the smoke swallowing Anchorage in late June and earlier this month." See more from Earther HERE: ____________________________________________________________________________ "Vast clouds of flying ants deceive weather satellites" "Huge swarms of flying ants that hit England’s south coast were mistaken by weather satellites in space for clouds of rain. The Met Office’s radar captured what it described as “insect clutter” over the counties of Hampshire, West Sussex and Dorset on Wednesday morning. They were also spotted in East Sussex and Kent. “It’s all about mating,” insect expert Prof Adam Hart of the University of Gloucestershire said. “The ant colonies in the ground are busy rearing the potential new queens and males. When the weather conditions are right, they go into the air.” The weather in the south of England has triggered what is known as the “nuptial flight” phase of the ant’s reproductive cycle – commonly referred to as a “flying ant day”. But Prof Hart argues that the term is misleading as the mating ritual can last for several weeks throughout July and August, depending on the weather conditions in different parts of the country, ultimately involving billions of ants. The ants typically take to the skies when rainfall is followed by hot, humid weather. The queen emits pheromones as she takes flight, encouraging the males to pursue her. But only the strongest are able to mate with her. As the queen flees their advances, birds swoop in and prey upon them. The chase is intended to ensure that the queen’s offspring are as fit as they can be." See more from The Gaurdian HERE:

________________________________________________________________________________