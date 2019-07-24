Remembering the 1987 Twin Cities Superstorm

__________________________________________________________________________
2019 Yearly Precipitation So Far...
2019 has been a pretty wet year across much of the Upper Midwest. In fact, many locations are several inches above average precipitation, some even in the double digits above average, including Wausau, WI and Rochester, MN. Interestingly, Rochester is at its wettest start to the year on record with 35.37" of liquid and if it didn't rain or snow the rest of the year there, it would be the 23rd wettest year ever in recorded history. Meanwhile, the Twin Cities is at its 3rd wettest start to the year on record!
Extended Temperature Outlook
Here's the temperature outlook through the rest of July and into the early part of August. Temps through the rest of the week will still be very comfortable with readings in the 80s. However, as we approach the weekend, we'll get a little bump in head and humidity with temps back in the upper 80s to near 90F.
Severe Threat Thursday
According to NOAA's SPC, there is a SLIGHT RISK of severe storms across parts of western and northern Minnesota. It appears that large hail and damaging winds will be the primary threat with a few pockets of locally heavy rain. Stay tuned.
____________________________________________________________________________
Weather Outlook Ahead
Weather conditions turn a little unsettled as we head into the end of the week. Wednesday still looks nice, mild and dry, but Thursday could be a different story. A weak storm system will slide across the northern part of the state with a cool front sliding across the rest of the state. This front could potentially touch off an isolated strong to severe storms across parts of the state with locally heavy rain.
Rainfall Potential Through Friday
Here's the rainfall potential through Friday, which suggests areas of rain across parts of western and northern Minnesota in association with the thunderstorm activity that will by possible late Thursday into early Friday. Keep in mind that some of the storms there could be a little on the strong to severe side.
________________________________________________________________________________
Take a look at how much precipitation has fallen across the nation since January 1st. Note that much of our big surpluses are across the Central US, where some spots are nearly a foot above average! Interestingly, Minneapolis is still nearly 8" above average for the year, while much of California is still dealing with a fairly impressive surplus! The only locations that are really below average are those in the Pacific Northwest! Seattle and Portland are nearly 4" to 6" below average.
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.
On July 23rd and 24th back in 1987, a 'Superstorm' hit the Twin Cities metro with nearly 6 to 11 inches of rain. This deadly flash flood event dumped 10 inches of rain at the MSP Airport and damaged thousands of homes. A majority of the rain fell in just 6 hours, 9.15 inches of which fell on the 23rd and still holds the top spot as the single greatest daily rainfall at the MSP Airport.
According to the Minnesota State Climatology Office, the total amount of rain that fell across the Twin Cities on the nights of July 20th and the 23rd was calculated to be nearly 300 to 400 billion gallons, which is enough water to fill Lake Calhoun 80 times! Good grief!
No 'Superstorms' this year. In fact, weather maps are suggesting another day with mostly sunny skies and perhaps a cloud or two. Somewhat unsettled weather returns late Thursday with a few strong to severe thunderstorms possible in western and northern Minnesota. Thunder potential continues this weekend as dewpoints climb back into the 60s.
Less than 6 weeks until Labor Day.
_____________________________________________
Extended Forecast
WEDNESDAY: Few clouds float by. Winds: SSW 5-10. High: 84.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Winds: SSE 5. Low: 65
THURSDAY: Chance of late day storms. Winds: SW 5-15. High: 84.
FRIDAY: A bit sticky. Lingering t-shower. Winds: W 10-15. Wake-up: 67. High: 85.
SATURDAY: Dry start. Isolated afternoon rumbles. Winds: SW 5-10. Wake-up: 68. High: 89.
SUNDAY: Unsettled. Better chance of storms. Winds: WNW 10-15. Wake-up: 70. High: 85.
MONDAY: Looks drier. A little less humid. Winds: NNE 5-10. Wake-up: 65. High: 81.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Late day storm possible. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 60 High: 80.
______________________________________________________
This Day in Weather History
July 24th
1987: A historic deluge ends in the Twin Cities. Two-day totals include over a foot of rain at Bloomington. Nearly 10 inches falls in downtown Minneapolis, and near 9 inches is recorded in St. Paul. At one time the water reaches a depth of 13.5 feet on I-494 near East Bush Lake Road. I-494 in Bloomington would be closed for nearly 5 days.
1891: Heavy frost hits Elkton in Mower County in southeast Minnesota. The frost kills all vegetable crops. The low in Elkton is 34, and the Twin Cities have a low of 49.
__________________________________________________
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
July 24th
Average High: 83F (Record: 104F set in 1941)
Average Low: 64F (Record: 49F set in 1891)
Record Rainfall: 1.69" set in 2012
Record Snowfall: NONE
_________________________________________________________
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
July 24th
Sunrise: 5:50am
Sunset: 8:49pm
Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 59 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 3 seconds
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 45 minutes
__________________________________________________________
Moon Phase for July 24th at Midnight
0.2 Days After Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
"Unless you’re a night owl, you’re not likely to see the moon and the planet Uranus before your bedtime in late July 2019. They’ll come up in the east more or less together around the midnight hour, and then will climb upward during the early morning dark hours. Click here to know when dawn’s first light comes to your sky, remembering to check the box for astronomical twilight. The moon and Uranus soar highest up for the night just before dawn’s first light. So the dark hour before dawn finds Uranus highest in the sky and easiest to spot, in late July 2019. Uranus is the 7th planet outward from our sun, and it’s theoretically visible to the eye. But it’s not one of the bright planets, and you’ll surely need a dark sky – probably optical aid – and a good sky chart to see this faint world. Once you spot it, do try to see it with the eye alone. People with exceptional eyesight can see Uranus as a dim speck of light on a dark, moonless night."
2019 Preliminary Tornado Count
______________________________________________________________________________
___________________________________________________________________________
"The Mississippi Is Bringing A Lot More Than Just Water To The Gulf"
"The historic flooding of the Mississippi River is bringing unprecedented amounts of freshwater, fertilizers, pesticides, and waste into the Gulf of Mexico. The Mississippi River is the second-longest in the world and drains 32 states and two Canadian provinces all past New Orleans and into the Gulf of Mexico. This tremendous river is heavily modified from its natural state with dams and levies controlling flow and the agricultural heartland of America adding fertilizers, pesticides and animal waste into the waterway."
_____________________________________________________________________________
"Does Air Conditioning Make You Sick? Here's The Truth."
"Most Americans use air conditioning every day, whether it’s in their office buildings or living spaces; 90% of the country has a unit at home, and AC accounts for about 10% of worldwide electricity consumption. But, really, do we even need it? A New York Times story put that question into perspective this week. People in some of the hottest climates around the world tolerate high temperatures much better than Americans. Citizens of countries like Mexico, Brazil and India use air conditioning a whole lot less than we do. The piece led to a viral debate on Twitter about whether AC is vital or even healthy for us. In short: AC won’t do much harm to your health ― but only if the system is monitored closely and wisely. According to a study in the International Journal of Epidemiology, occupants of air-conditioned office buildings reported more symptoms of ill health than those who worked in buildings with natural ventilation. “A large body of research has found that occupants of offices with air conditioning tend to report more sick building syndrome (SBS) symptoms than occupants of naturally ventilated offices,” said William Fisk, leader of Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory’s Indoor Environment Group. “SBS symptoms are self-reported symptoms mostly of eye, nose or throat irritation and respiratory symptoms such as cough.”
See more from Huffington Post HERE:
______________________________________________________________________________
"Satellite Images Show Vast Swaths of the Arctic On Fire"
"Vast stretches of Earth’s northern latitudes are on fire right now. Hot weather has engulfed a huge portion of the Arctic, from Alaska to Greenland to Siberia. That’s helped create conditions ripe for wildfires, including some truly massive ones burning in remote parts of the region that are being seen by satellites. Pierre Markuse, a satellite imagery processing guru, has documented some of the blazes attacking the forests and peatlands of the Arctic. The imagery reveals the delicate landscapes with braided rivers, towering mountains, and vast swaths of forest, all under a thick blanket of smoke. In Alaska, those images show some of the damage wrought by wildfires that have burned more than 1.6 million acres of land this year. Huge fires have sent smoke streaming cities earlier this month, riding on the back of Anchorage’s first 90 degree day ever recorded. The image below show some of the more remote fires in Alaska as well as the Swan Lake Fire, which was responsible for the smoke swallowing Anchorage in late June and earlier this month."
"Vast clouds of flying ants deceive weather satellites"
"Huge swarms of flying ants that hit England’s south coast were mistaken by weather satellites in space for clouds of rain. The Met Office’s radar captured what it described as “insect clutter” over the counties of Hampshire, West Sussex and Dorset on Wednesday morning. They were also spotted in East Sussex and Kent. “It’s all about mating,” insect expert Prof Adam Hart of the University of Gloucestershire said. “The ant colonies in the ground are busy rearing the potential new queens and males. When the weather conditions are right, they go into the air.” The weather in the south of England has triggered what is known as the “nuptial flight” phase of the ant’s reproductive cycle – commonly referred to as a “flying ant day”. But Prof Hart argues that the term is misleading as the mating ritual can last for several weeks throughout July and August, depending on the weather conditions in different parts of the country, ultimately involving billions of ants. The ants typically take to the skies when rainfall is followed by hot, humid weather. The queen emits pheromones as she takes flight, encouraging the males to pursue her. But only the strongest are able to mate with her. As the queen flees their advances, birds swoop in and prey upon them. The chase is intended to ensure that the queen’s offspring are as fit as they can be."
See more from The Gaurdian HERE: