Forty years ago, on the Friday before Thanksgiving, something very strange happened. A special television event that had been billed as “a dazzling lineup of stars, animation, adventure, music and visual effects” turned out to be two hours (including commercials) of “The Star Wars Holiday Special.”

It was the golden age of the variety show, and the cast of “Star Wars,” which had blown up the cinematic universe the year before, had made appearances on the “Bob Hope Christmas Special,” “The Richard Pryor Show” and “Donny and Marie.” Even so, the special wasn’t quite what fans, or viewers, were expecting.

The show opened with Wookiees. Ten minutes of Wookiees. Yes, Chewbacca had a family, and they lived in a rad treehouse loft with thick green shag carpeting on a planet called Kashyyyk. Wookiees speak Wookiee, not English, and there were no captions, so it was 10 full minutes of grunting and miming.

There was something of a plot — Han, played by Harrison Ford, and Chewie had to get home in time to celebrate Wookiee Life Day. But then Harvey Korman appeared in drag as an alien Julia Child. Bea Arthur sang, tended bar at the Mos Eisley Cantina and danced with Greedo. ­

Diahann Carroll showed up for a virtual reality number, and Jefferson Starship played a hologram concert in a box. Luke (Mark Hamill) and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) made appearances, but so did Art Carney. Boba Fett was introduced in an animated sequence, and at the end, the Wookiees donned red robes, grabbed orbs and marched into the sun. Leia sang.

Not surprisingly, the special was never aired again; neither was it ever officially released by Lucasfilm. It took on legendary status, occasionally popping up in bootleg VHS trading groups; Fisher once joked that she had a copy to play at parties “when I wanted everyone to leave.”

Over the years, as “Star Wars” morphed from film to franchise, much has been written about its regrettable holiday special. To mark its 40th anniversary, there’s even a play. “Everybody went into it with good intentions,” said Andrew Osborne, author of “Special,” which opens at L.A.’s Theatre of Note on Dec. 14. (There is a Minneapolis celebration at Bryant-Lake Bowl on Dec. 12. More info here.)

Most of the writers and crew “were coming from a disposable pop culture perspective,” he said, and while filmmaker George Lucas was hard at work creating a richly textured and expansive science fiction universe, “everyone [at CBS] was like, ‘How do we work in more musical numbers?’ ”

It all started with the merchandise, or lack thereof. When “Star Wars” premiered, no toys had even been developed. Christmas 1977 came and went without fans getting to play Jedi and Stormtroopers at home, a situation Fox wanted to correct by Christmas 1978. But if the studio was going to sell toys, it needed something to remind kids how much they loved their heroes from a galaxy far, far away.

“Everybody agreed that a television special was a good idea,” said Jonathan Rinzler, who worked closely with Lucas at Lucasfilm.

Lucas was very busy in 1978. Expectations were high for the sequel, and he was moving his production company to Northern California. So he didn’t have time to get very involved with the special. He came up with the general concept, Rinzler said: He wanted to expand on the Wookiees and introduce Chewbacca’s family; with concept artist Joe Johnston, he designed a “Clint Eastwood-style bounty hunter” named Boba Fett.

Then, according to first-person accounts, production was turned over to CBS, which put the project in the hands of veteran variety show writers and producers. The first director got frustrated with the budget and fast-paced production schedule of television, and quit. The costumes were so thick and bulky that the actors sometimes passed out. By the end, the whole thing had run out of money: The Wookiees in the final scene were shot wearing Chewbacca masks.

The Boba Fett cartoon — considered one of the few highlights — came in just shy of the hour mark. After that, Osborne said, his family flipped to “The Love Boat.”

Richard Woloski, who with his wife, Sarah, co-hosts several “Star Wars” podcasts, was 9 years old when he watched the special live. The most important message of Life Day, he said, was clearly, “Buy toys.”

Tricia Barr, co-author of “Ultimate Star Wars” and “Star Wars: The Visual Encyclopedia,” was about the same age when the special aired. While the Wookiees made a big impression on her, the familiar movie characters and the musical acts were “all mashing up in this really weird way.”

But at that time, “television was a little weird and wacky anyways,” she said.