At the beginning of the baseball season, Sports Illustrated asked major league scouts to give their assessments of all 30 teams.

In return for candor, they offered anonymity. In the case of the Twins, they kind of missed.

Keep in mind that few of us were particularly excited about the Twins' chances entering this season. One of the few public outliers was Brandon Warne of the Zone Coverage blog, who posted in January that the Twins would win 80 games in 2017. And even that spark of optimism left the team under .500 instead of holding the second Wild Card spot in the American League entering the final three weeks of the regular season.

But back to the anonymous scouts. Here's what "a rival scout" said in thrashing the Twins:

There's a reason all these guys had 5 ERAs last year. The Twins used to have success developing guys who didn't throw hard but could command the fastball. Now they don't throw hard and they have no command.... Ervin Santana's their ace, but he's actually a three.... José Berrios still hasn't turned the corner. I'm unimpressed by his ability to command the fastball.... Glen Perkins hasn't pitched much this spring. If he can't close for them, they're in big trouble. Well, they're in big trouble anyway.... They gave Jason Castro a lot of money to be their front-line guy. They had a good defensive catcher in Kurt Suzuki and let him walk. I would rather have Suzuki than Castro.... Joe Mauer's health is in question, like always. He's an opposite-field hitter now. If there's a man on third, he will get him home, period.... Brian Dozier is a dead high-ball hitter, but even if he hits 30 home runs, they could lose 100 games. They should have moved him.... Minnesota has brought a lot of guys up before they're ready. Byron Buxton is still a dead pull hitter. With his speed, he should be going the other way, he should bunt, and he doesn't.... Miguel Sano can swing the bat, but he's not very good at third. You hope he knocks in more than he lets in.... . They keep touting their outfield—Eddie Rosario, Buxton, Max Kepler. They all have good arms, but in the major leagues your corner outfielders have to be offensive players.... This team has a chance to be the worst in the league.

Let's parse seven statements from the scouting report:

Ervin Santana's their ace, but he's actually a three: Santana's not an elite pitcher, but he's been a No. 2-level starter with flashes of being an ace, especially in the first half of the season.

José Berrios still hasn't turned the corner. I'm unimpressed by his ability to command the fastball: Berrios is 12-7 with a 4.01 ERA -- second on the Twins in victories and in ERA among the starters -- and struggles when he doesn't use his fastball.

Glen Perkins hasn't pitched much this spring. If he can't close for them, they're in big trouble. Well, they're in big trouble anyway: If the Twins are in trouble in the bullpen, its because of trading Brandon Kintzler during the week of woeful baseball at the end of July and not fortifying the bullpen with a veteran or two in August.

Joe Mauer's health is in question, like always. He's an opposite-field hitter now. If there's a man on third, he will get him home, period: .306 average, .389 on-base percentage, No. 2 on the team with 75 runs created. (OK, we're surprised too.)

Minnesota has brought a lot of guys up before they're ready. Byron Buxton is still a dead pull hitter. With his speed, he should be going the other way, he should bunt, and he doesn't: Two words: Patience, grasshopper.

They keep touting their outfield—Eddie Rosario, Buxton, Max Kepler. They all have good arms, but in the major leagues your corner outfielders have to be offensive players: Rosario and Kepler are third and fourth on the team in homers, fourth and fifth in Runs Created. Since July 4, Buxton's slash line is .226/.377/.597.

This team has a chance to be the worst in the league: Now it's your turn to fill in the blank. "This team has a chance to __________"

We all make mistakes. About the only thing I got right in this 2017 Twins outlook on Minnesota Public Radio is that the team would play 162 games this season. I meant "regular season," of course.

The lesson here is that sometimes even some people who may be really, really good at what they do can miss really, really badly. So carry on with your September enthusiasm, even if you didn't have any back in April.