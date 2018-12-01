WILLMAR, Minn. — The remains of a Minnesota soldier was reported missing in action in North Korea 68 years ago have been identified.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says Army Master Sgt. Carl H. Lindquist of Willmar was identified by research that included DNA, dental records and chest X-rays.
He was reported missing on Nov. 29, 1950 after a battle. He was 32 years old.
The West Central Tribune reports Lindquist's remains were among those recovered in a 1954. Technology of the time could not connect any of the remains with Lindquist.
His remains were buried along with other unidentified remains in Hawaii.
The POW/MIA Accounting Agency disinterred Lindquist's remains in 2013 and sent them for identification.
