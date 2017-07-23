Now that his remains have been identified many decades after his death, a central Minnesotan who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor will be buried this week near where he grew up.

Navy Fireman 1st Class Elmer Kerestes, of Holdingford, was aboard the USS Oklahoma on Dec. 7, 1941, during Japan’s assault on the base in Hawaii, an attack that launched the United States headlong into World War II.

After the remains were gathered, Navy laboratory staff could only identify 35 men at that time. Exhumations in 2015 of all unidentified remains were carried out for analysis.

Earlier this year, DNA confirmed that one set of remains was that of Kerestes, putting in motion his burial Saturday at Highland Cemetery near Holdingford.

On Thursday, military officials will bring Kerestes’ remains to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. From there, they will be escorted along Interstate 94 to the funeral home in Melrose by law enforcement, members of veterans support groups and family.

Following burial services Saturday starting at 10:30 a.m., the Kerestes family will be hosting a gathering with food an refreshments at the Holdingford American Legion, which is named in his honor and also Joseph Troxil, who died at sea while in the Navy.

Holdingford Mayor Susan Marstein said in a statement that residents and others can pay tribute to Kerestes by lining the route to the cemetery and “waving the U.S. flag in his honor.”

The American Battle Monuments Commission gives a fairly detailed account of the fate of the USS Oklahoma while it was moored in Pearl Harbor and the fate of the some of the remains.

Heavy enemy fire quickly capsized the Oklahoma, leading to the deaths of 429 crew members. Only the USS Arizona suffered more fatalities.

The recovery of remains from the Oklahoma spanned more than 2½ years, and they were interred in cemeteries in Hawaii. In 1947, the remains were exhumed for examination.

However, only 35 identities were confirmed at that time. The remainder were buried in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.

In April 2015, the disinterment of those unidentified remains was ordered. Two years later, DNA analysis and circumstantial evidence confirmed the remains of Kerestes.