MADISON, Wis. — Authorities say remains found in central Wisconsin last month are those of a woman missing since May.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office said the Adams County Medical Examiner's Office has positively identified the remains as those of Annastasia Evans, 24.
Evans was last seen on May 4. Her remains were found Nov. 23 in rural Adams County.
Detectives from the Dane, Adams and Sauk County sheriff's offices are working with the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation to investigate her death.
