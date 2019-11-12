DEMOPOLIS, Ala. — Police searching for a 5-year-old Florida girl who's been missing since last week found human remains in rural Alabama, authorities said Tuesday.

The team looking for Taylor Rose Williams found a body, according to a statement issued by police in Demopolis, Alabama.

The remains were located in a wooded area between two towns in Marengo County, located about 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of Montgomery, police said.

Authorities are working to confirm the victim's identification, according to the statement.

The child was reported missing from her Jacksonville, Florida, home last Wednesday. Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams sheriff has said Taylor's mother, Brianna Williams, hasn't spoken with investigators since that day.

Authorities from Alabama and Florida assisted in the search.