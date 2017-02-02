The remains of an elderly woman were found in the ruins of her Hermantown home after it was destroyed by a fire Thursday, according to media reports.

The blaze started at 3 a.m. in the 5300 block of West Arrowhead Road in the St. Louis County town. After it was extinguished, authorities spent several hours combing through the debris, where they found remains that they believe are those of the elderly homeowner.

Deputy Chief Shawn Padden of the Hermantown Police Department told WDIO, the Duluth ABC television affiliate, that authorities believe the home was occupied because two vehicles were parked in the garage.

“It was a very hot fire ... and so it took us a little bit longer to find what we were looking for,” Padden told WDIO. “But we did find what we believe is the occupant of the residence.”

Padden said the remains are likely those of the 87-year-old homeowner. However, authorities are still waiting for DNA testing to be certain.